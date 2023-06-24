Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Head-To-Head Survey

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 0 4 5 1 2.70

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $161.55, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Reinsurance Group of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 11.74 -$1.79 million ($0.22) -7.73 Reinsurance Group of America $16.33 billion 0.57 $623.00 million $13.85 10.07

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -8.28% -7.52% Reinsurance Group of America 5.66% 23.94% 1.52%

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Oxbridge Re on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

