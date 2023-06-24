Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 335,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.