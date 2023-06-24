Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $228.24

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.24 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 238.52 ($3.05). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 231 ($2.96), with a volume of 352,643 shares trading hands.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,912.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,750.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

