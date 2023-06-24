Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

CASH stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

