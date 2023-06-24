Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Trading Down 29.6%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 29.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 1,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Peak Bio Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peak Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peak Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Peak Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

