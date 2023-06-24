Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

WOOF stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 220,155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

