Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $236,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.