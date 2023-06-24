Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.