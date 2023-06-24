Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

