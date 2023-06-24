Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $205.41 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

