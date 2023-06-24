Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 431.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.15 and its 200 day moving average is $372.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.