Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

