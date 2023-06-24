Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $127,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,266,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.