Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $93.79 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

