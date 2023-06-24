Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

