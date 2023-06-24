Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $93.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.