Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $822.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.30.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

