Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 100,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PINS opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $149,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.