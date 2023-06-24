Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $46.01 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $46.01 million and $39,857.21 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00094155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.