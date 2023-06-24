Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires 1,604 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.19 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

