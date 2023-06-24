Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $259,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $298.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.26. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.