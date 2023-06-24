Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases 2,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

