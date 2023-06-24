Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

