Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of PLNT opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after acquiring an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

