Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Plexus accounts for about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,856,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

