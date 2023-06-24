Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $20.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

