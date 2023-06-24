PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PNM Resources worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

