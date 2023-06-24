PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PointsBet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PointsBet Stock Performance

Shares of PBTHF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

