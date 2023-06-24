Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.04

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as low as C$13.66. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 25,409 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.01. The firm has a market cap of C$290.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.90 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.7384533 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.86%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

