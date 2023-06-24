Pollux Coin (POX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.48 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00006523 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $99.48 million and approximately $509,101.43 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.8595412 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $454,705.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

