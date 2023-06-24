ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.53

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.53 and traded as high as $29.09. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 55,422 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 1,543.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 106.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

