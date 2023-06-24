QSAM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

QSAM Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

About QSAM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

QSAM Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the process and provision of renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes waste water treatment plants, landfills, and livestock farms. The company was founded by Christopher M. Nelson on August 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QSAM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QSAM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.