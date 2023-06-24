Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.93 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00007839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $251.92 million and $29.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.21 or 0.06168728 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00042743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,711,179 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

