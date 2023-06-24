QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

