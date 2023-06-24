QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $72,899.01 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $72,899.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 5.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

