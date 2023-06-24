QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Hits $175.64

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $175.64 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.62 or 1.00021073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139673 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.