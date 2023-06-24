Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Down 0.4%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

