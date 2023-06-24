Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 137,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $208,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $198.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.