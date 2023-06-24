Raymond James & Associates Has $338.72 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Oracle worth $338,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

