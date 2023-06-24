Raymond James & Associates Has $411.60 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Raytheon Technologies worth $411,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

