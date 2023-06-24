Raymond James & Associates Sells 106,911 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,993,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 106,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $303,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.