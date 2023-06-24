Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,825 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of L3Harris Technologies worth $106,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.