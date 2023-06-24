Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 170,720 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $386,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VYM stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.