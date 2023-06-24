Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
