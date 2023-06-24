Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Motorola Solutions worth $285,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $278.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.