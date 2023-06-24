Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Motorola Solutions worth $285,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $278.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
