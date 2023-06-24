Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $118,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.