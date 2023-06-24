Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,517 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,149,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,517 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,184,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

