Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $112,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

