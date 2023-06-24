Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,757 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $199,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 73,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $75.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

