Raymond James Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $245.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.57.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.