Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

